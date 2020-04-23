WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. CST on Thursday.
You can watch the live press conference here.
On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker and his team announced 2,049 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 98 additional deaths.
Meanwhile, Gov. Pritzker announced that two additional state-run testing sites have opened. He says anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get tested, even people who do not have a doctor’s note.
