Henderson Co. sees first COVID-19 death, 29 new cases in our part of KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports 21 additional confirmed COVID-19 case.
They say ten are in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, as well as the first death there, one in McLean County, and seven in Ohio County.
Of the 262 confirmed cases in the district 47% have recovered.
In Hopkins County, which is not in the Green River District, officials say they now have 169 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
Wednesday, they announced 161 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.
The COVID-19 testing ends Thursday at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Officials said on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page Thursday that no pre-registration is required, no specific criteria must be met, and it’s completely free.
That is a change. Previously registration was required, and there was certain criteria.
This site runs until 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wednesday, Governor Beshear announced the new locations for COVID-19 testing sites opening statewide next week, including one in Owensboro.
It will be open at the Daviess County-Owensboro Community College Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus numbers for our part of Kentucky:
- Hopkins Co. - 169 confirmed positive cases, 17 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 146 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 47 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- McLean Co. - 9 confirmed cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases
- Webster Co. - 21 confirmed positive cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Ohio Co. - 26 confirmed positive cases
- Muhlenberg Co. - 77 confirmed positive cases, 2 deaths
