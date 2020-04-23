Vanderbugh COVID-19 cases pass 100, Warrick Co. reports another death

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the state coronavirus map.
The map shows 13,039 confirmed positive cases and 706 deaths.
That’s up from 12,438 confirmed positive cases and 661 deaths reported Wednesday.
Locally, Vanderburgh County has reached with 100 mark. The map shows a total of 104 cases.
Spencer County now shows a total of five, which is up one.
The Perry County Health Departments reports another case, making a total of 11.
The Warrick County Health Department’s website now shows 78 cases and ten deaths, but is expected to update again soon.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 104 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 78 confirmed positive cases, 10 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 16 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 11 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
