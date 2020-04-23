Valvoline: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) _ Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $63 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.
The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $578 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589 million.
Valvoline shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV