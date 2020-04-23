Toyota Indiana confirms return to production on May 4

Beginning the week of May 4, Toyota intends to gradually resume its North American manufacturing operations, including Toyota Indiana, in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances. The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.