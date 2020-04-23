Search warrant turns up little in homicide investigation of woman and toddler

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the deaths of a woman and young child.
Their bodies were found Wednesday at a home on Bob Court.
The Sheriff says the search of the home didn’t turn up much. He says there are no suspects right now, but they are waiting on the cause of death.
The autopsy is underway Thursday afternoon. We expect names to possibly be released when it’s over.
Sheriff Wedding says there have been no previous calls to the home.
He says the woman had only lived there for about five months.
