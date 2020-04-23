Search warrant turns up little in homicide investigation of woman and toddler

Search warrant turns up little in homicide investigation of woman and toddler
Vanderburgh County deputies found two people dead, including a child, inside a home late Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WFIE)
By Chellsie Parker and Jill Lyman | April 23, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 1:48 PM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the deaths of a woman and young child.

Their bodies were found Wednesday at a home on Bob Court.

[VCSO: Double murder investigation in Highland neighborhood]

The Sheriff says the search of the home didn’t turn up much. He says there are no suspects right now, but they are waiting on the cause of death.

The autopsy is underway Thursday afternoon. We expect names to possibly be released when it’s over.

Sheriff Wedding says there have been no previous calls to the home.

He says the woman had only lived there for about five months.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.