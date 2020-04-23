Police: Man bites officer during struggle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a long list of charges including battery on an officer, criminal recklessness, and violation of a state order.
Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Samuel Robb on Graham Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.
They say when the officer approached the car, he could smell burnt marijuana.
When he asked for identification, police say Robb told them “no” because he wasn’t doing anything wrong, and rolled up his window.
Police say he tried to get out of the car, but the officer stopped him, so he scooted over to the passenger side and tried to punch the officer in the face.
The officer says he missed, then got out of the car from the passenger side and tried to run away.
Police say he fell trying to clear a fence. During a struggle, the officer says Robb grabbed his hand and bit it, causing cuts, swelling, and bruising.
Other officers helped get Robb under control, and he was taken to the hospital.
While at the hospital, police say Robb spit everywhere until they were able to get a spit shield on him.
They say he kicked at officers and had to be forced back into the police cruiser to be taken to jail.
Police say marijuana was found in his car.
