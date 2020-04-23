Perdue Farms in Cromwell experiencing sudden spike in COVID-19 cases

CROMWELL, Ky. (WFIE) - The biggest employer in Ohio County is seeing a rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
“Ohio County Healthcare has tested upwards of 60 (employees)," Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston said. “Between 60 and 65 from the plant."
19 employees at the Perdue Farms Plant in Cromwell has tested positive for COVID-19, including eight residents from Ohio County.
“One reason we’re getting more positives now though is because we’re doing so many more tests," Johnston said.
Billy Bilyeu is one of more than 1,200 employees working at the plant. He’s been driving trucks for Perdue Farms for the last two years.
“With our industry, it’s something that Perdue’s at the forefront," Bilyeu said. “We’re trying to push things that are necessary to keep this virus at bay."
The driver says he believes the plant is taking proper precautions.
“I wear gloves and a mask when I go in," Bilyeu said. “We’re provided hand sanitizer, so we’re doing everything that we can considering what’s available."
Bilyeu says before entering the property, employees have to be checked at the guard center.
“I can’t get on the property unless my temperature is taken," Bilyeu said.
The Judge Executive says he believes the county will reach its peak in COVID-19 cases over the next few days.
“We think we’ll peak now because of this testing at Perdue," Johnston said. “We think that’ll cause us a peak and then we’ll start going down."
Johnston says now that local officials have a grasp on things, he does not believe it will be necessary to close the plant at any point.
“Those numbers are going to continue to go down because as we get increased positives, we also get more on the recovered list," Johnston said.
Johnston says between the three testing sites in Ohio County, local health officials are able to test up to 70 people per day.
