More spring showers on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rainy and cool weather across the Tri-State. Most spots picked up around a half-inch of rainfall. Rain will move out on Thursday night with partly sunny skies returning on Friday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s. Another shot of rain moves in late Friday and Saturday, so a soggy start to the weekend with highs in the lower 60s. Sunny and mild Sunday and Monday with highs near 70. More rain possible by the middle of next week.