Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky governor announces ramp-up of coronavirus testing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to ramp up coronavirus testing. It comes as he considers a timetable to start reopening the state's battered economy. The governor on Wednesday announced that new drive-thru testing locations will open next week in Louisville and Lexington as well as in Owensboro and Bowling Green. Beshear says testing sites will open starting Monday near predominantly black neighborhoods in Louisville and Lexington. Minorities have been hit disproportionately hard by the virus. The testing ramp-up was announced as Beshear reported 14 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky, raising the statewide death count to 185.
GREEN RIBBON SCHOOLS
Fayette school district, cooperative school recognized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district and a cooperative school have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for their environmental instruction efforts. The Education Department said in a statement on Wednesday that Fayette County Public Schools was named a District Sustainability Awardee and the Redwood Cooperative School in Lexington was named a Green Ribbon School. They were among 39 schools, 11 districts, and five postsecondary institutions across the country that were recognized for their efforts. The winners were nominated by the Kentucky Environmental Education Council.
FATAL CRASH-DEPUTY
Police: Kentucky Deputy killed in car crash
NORTONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said a Kentucky deputy has died after crashing his vehicle into the base of a bridge on a parkway. Kentucky State Police said the single-car crash happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Police said Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick was driving eastbound on the parkway when his vehicle crossed the median and struck a concrete abutment before coming to a stop. Vick was pronounced dead the scene. Police said it’s unclear how Vick lost control of the vehicle. Hopkins County officials said 43-year-old Vick was the School Resource Officer at Hanson Elementary.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-TEACHER
Kentucky teacher arrested on child pornography charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky middle school teacher who was arrested on child pornography charges has been fired from his job. News outlets report 33-year-old Robert Thompson Jr. was terminated from Hardin County Schools on Tuesday. An arrest warrant states he received two photos of minors engaging in sexual activities. Thompson spent a year as an eighth grade math teacher in Hardin County. The State Journal reports he was named middle school teacher of the year for the 2017-18 school year when he taught in Franklin County. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONSERVATION CAMPS
Kentucky cancels summer conservation camps due to virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s summer conservation camps are being canceled this year because of the new coronavirus. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said in a news release the move was needed to protect campers, their families and staff. The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources operates Camp John Currie, Camp Earl Wallace and Camp Robert Webb to offer outdoor education and experiences for youth. Camp refunds may be requested through May 15.
JUDICIAL NOMINEES
3 nominees announced for circuit judge in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Judicial Nominating Commission has announced three nominees for a circuit judgeship in Hopkins County. The commission said in a statement that the nominees are attorneys Richard L. Frymire of Madisonville, Randall L. Hardesty of Madisonville and Christopher Bryan Oglesby of White Plains. The person selected will succeed Judge James C. Brantley, who retired Dec. 31. Hopkins County makes up the 4th Judicial Circuit and the vacancy is in Division 1. Now that the nominees have been announced, the governor has 60 days to make an appointment.