GOOD NEWS: Momma duck on Lloyd Expressway reunited with ducklings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are thanking Evansville Animal Care and Control and Officers Doane and Wilson for reuniting a momma duck with her ducklings.
They say the ducklings were stuck in a sewer drain.
As the mom heard her ducklings, she circled the Animal Control vehicle on the busy Lloyd Expressway while they were rescued.
Police say Officers Doane and Wilson teamed up to corral the momma duck and Animal Control released the family into a safe location.
