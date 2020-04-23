Dozens of COVID-19 cases reported at Tyson Foods in Henderson Co.

ROBARDS, Ky. (WFIE) - Trucks continue to come in and out of the Tyson Foods plant in Henderson County, but inside the facility, the team of employees is not at their full strength.
“It’s just an indication of how difficult is for big companies with a lot of employees to track it day to day," Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider said. “It’s sobering.”
According to the Green River District Health Department, 62 employees at Tyson Foods have tested positive for COVID-19. Schneider says those employees range from five different counties in the area.
Any decisions on how to move forward will need to come from the state and regional health departments, as well as the management over at Tyson Foods. Company officials say they will continue to encourage social distancing inside the plant.
“I’m a proactive person normally, but we have to let the process work and not jump ahead of our health departments, and not get into things that we really don’t have expertise in," Schneider said.
“I hope that they can adjust and make the facility clean enough, secure enough, and are able to test their employees in such a way that they’re confident they can keep the plant open.”
County leaders like Schneider plan to continue to closely monitor test results, as local officials hope to get a better idea of how widespread the virus may be.
Schneider remains optimistic that things will get better.
“Eventually this will end," Schneider said. “The Tysons and the other big corporations around who are worried about this now because of the number of people they employ. There will be a day where they will be able to go 100% and not worry about it, and we can all get back to normal."
