Community mourns Hopkins Co. deputy killed in fatal crash

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A memorial now stands at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office for a deputy who was killed in a crash.
Deputy Terry Vick, who was also a school resource officer at Hanson Elementary School, died in a single-vehicle crash after he got off work on Wednesday morning.
People in the community say the deputy was good at many things, but especially at defending those he served to protect.
“Keeping us safe," James Oliver, a student at Hanson Elementary said.
“The minute he walked into our building, we knew he was the perfect fit for us," Cristy Tomes, Hanson Elementary Principal said.
Loved by the entire community, Deputy Vick touched the lives of many.
“He would tell me all the time and everybody else - he would say being a school resource officer is the best job he ever had in law enforcement," Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said. “I mean the kids will tell you - he cared. He exuded caring for people. That was just him."
“All the kids were jumping up and down, ‘Deputy Vick, Deputy Vick,’ and he was smiling and waving," Cassandra Oliver, a teacher at Hopkins County Central High School said.
Oliver says his presence, especially with the children he interacted with, showed his true purpose.
“Deputy Vick was an amazing role model to all the kids," Oliver said. “He touched many lives at Central while he was filling in there, and touched every life at Hanson."
Children at Hanson Elementary also started to make projects in Deputy Vick’s memory.
“He was inspiring, he was brave, but the most important word was that he was selfless," Tomes said.
“His character was that everybody that he talked to, doesn’t matter what stage of life they were - rich, poor, black, white - it didn’t matter. He wanted to make sure everybody was okay. He was a protector and a caregiver," Sheriff Sanderson said.
And if there’s one thing for sure, Deputy Vick’s heart of gold will never be forgotten.
“I love you, Deputy Vick," Oliver said.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is working to create a fund for Deputy Vick’s family and will have that going in a few days.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.