April Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Much needed rainfall mixed with a few thunderstorms with high temps in the lower 60’s. Projected rainfall 1 to 1.5 inches which will help April’s rainfall deficit of 2.5 inches. The greatest risk for severe weather sets-up south of the area.
Friday, partly sunny with high temps in the upper 60′s. Saturday will bring cooler weather with additional rain and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy conditions with high temps only in the upper 50’s.
