Wet weather returns for the end of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After sunshine and temps in the low 70s on Wednesday, rain will move in Wednesday night and linger through much of Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder possible, but no severe weather expected. Highs on Thursday will rise into the upper 60s. Rain ends on Thursday night with a low of 52. We’ll see sunshine again on Friday for the first half of the day, with clouds and showers returning by evening. Friday’s high will top out near 70. Over the weekend, rain will be likely for the first half of Saturday, with sunny skies on Sunday. Highs will stay a bit below normal, around 60-65 degrees.