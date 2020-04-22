Hopkins Co. officials announce 17th COVID-19 death; 22 new cases in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County started their daily update Wednesday with a moment of silence for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
They announced 161 confirmed positive cases and 17 deaths.
That’s up from 157 confirmed positive cases and 16 deaths reported Tuesday.
Officials discussed the donations of protective gear that have been given by community members, including a new donation from the Patrick Rudd Project of $30,000.
They also announced new testing that’s being done at Baptist Health, with results back in three to four hours.
Hospital officials say each time a COVID-19 patient is released from the hospital, they play “Here Comes the Son” by the Beatles.
A COVID-19 testing continues Wednesday at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
To get tested, officials say you must be a healthcare worker, a first responder, be 65 or older, or have a chronic health condition, or you must be showing symptoms.
This site runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 11 in Daviess County, 1 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 1 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 7 in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 241. Nearly 50% have recovered.
Here are the coronavirus numbers for our part of Kentucky:
- Hopkins Co. - 161 confirmed positive cases, 17 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 136 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 44 confirmed positive cases
- McLean Co. - 8 confirmed cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases
- Webster Co. - 21 confirmed positive cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Ohio Co. - 19 confirmed positive cases
- Muhlenberg Co. - 75 confirmed positive cases, 2 deaths
