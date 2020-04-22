VCSO: Death investigation on Bob Court Drive being looked as possible double homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Double death investigation is ongoing after deputies found two dead bodies at a local residence on Bob Court Drive.
According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, a woman and child were found dead inside different areas of a duplex near the 300 block of Bob Court Drive in Evansville.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says no one is custody and investigators have no suspects at this time.
While the investigation is still in its very early stages, Sheriff Wedding says this case is being looked into as a double homicide.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner is currently on scene and assisting with the investigation.
According to the Coroner, autopsies are scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.
Authorities are currently waiting on a search warrant to investigate inside the home.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.