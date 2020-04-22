USI reports 1st confirmed COVID-19 case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The University made the announcement through a press release that was sent out on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the press release, a student received a positive COVID-19 test result on Tuesday.
The student has been self-isolating at home ever since learning about the official diagnosis.
University officials say the student was last on campus on Wednesday, March 25.
Officials say there is currently no known health risk to the USI campus, and wishes the student a speedy recovery and return to good health.
