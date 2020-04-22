Tyson Foods plant in Robards, Ky has 53 positive cases of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - According to Clay Horton with the Green River District Health Department, the Tyson Foods plant in Robards, Ky has 53 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Horton says that number has risen significantly over the last few days. He says they are working closely with Tyson to mitigate the situation.
According to Horton, they reach out to the people who have tested positive to see who they’ve been in close contact with. He says a lot of employees carpool together.
Horton tells us they are waiting on more data to come out along with more numbers of positive cases.
He says they are having a similar situation at the Perdue Facility in Cromwell, Ky.
