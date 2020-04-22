Summer day camp programs adjust plans due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With summer quickly approaching, who’s going to watch your kids?
Summer child care program coordinators are trying to make plans in light of COVID-19.
The Evansville Parks Department’s largest summer camp sees around 50-60 kids per week during the summer months.
“In a perfect world, we open and we run the program as we have in the past because we know it’s popularity," Brian Holtz said. "But, given the current situation, we are going to have to take a look at that and see what we do moving forward.”
Holtz and his staff aren’t the only ones faced with the same decisions to make in the next month. The YMCA’s summer day camp program is set to begin on May 26.
“It’s definitely coming, and we don’t anticipate any timing changes right now, so much as operational of what we can do, and how to maintain the safest environment for kids to learn and have fun this summer,” YMCA’s Lisa Verkamp said.
YMCA’s program services around 700 kids during the summer months, so they believe they’ll have to adjust their group sizes.
“Capacity with regards to those small groups and our child to staff ratio and things of that nature, and how those guidelines may or may not change,” Verkamp said.
Both the parks department and YMCA know there will still be a great need for summer childcare. They hope to make decisions on any potential adjustments in the coming weeks.
“Our first and foremost priority is children and their safety," Holtz said. "So we need to look at all of those when we begin to move forward with what that program might look like.”
Holtz and Verkamp tell us they will be paying close attention to any additional CDC guidelines to keep kids safe.
