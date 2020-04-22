Lee Auker Named Reitz Memorial High School Girls’ Basketball Head Coach

“Lee is a great addition to our coaching staff here at Memorial, said Athletic Director, Matt Weber. He puts in a lot of time for the girls’ basketball program and helps many other programs during his off time. We are looking forward to the upcoming seasons with Lee leading the way.” “I am excited about the opportunity and welcome the challenge that being a head coach brings,” says Auker. “Not just the basketball piece, but the teaching of life lessons to a group of student athletes. Teamwork, dedication, time management, discipline, trust, and so many other lessons can be learned from athletics, and I enjoy having the chance to help young people.”