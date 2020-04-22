KWC: 2 students fully recovered from COVID-19, receiving funds from Cares Act

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - A spokesperson for Kentucky Wesleyan College tells us the two students who tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.
College officials also announced that they’re receiving $800,000 in funds from the Cares Act. They say they’re still looking into how they’re going to use the money, but they’re hoping to provide assistance to students and their families.
In preparation for the 2020-2021 school year, officials say they’re looking at different learning options, whether that be virtual teaching or changing classroom setups.
“There’s a lot of information sharing going on right now between higher education institutions, which is really great,” Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny said. "We’re all in this together, I mean everyone is working hard together to find the best opportunities for our students to receive their educations. "
KWC is holding a virtual graduation this weekend for the class of 2020. College officials say they plan to hold an in-person graduation homecoming weekend, which is scheduled for September 25 through the 27.
