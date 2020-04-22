KSP: Hopkins Co. Deputy dies in accident

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WFIE) -A deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has died in a single-vehicle crash.
According to officials, the KSP post two in Madisonville was contacted by Muhlenberg County Dispatch just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officials say 43-year-old Hopkins County Deputy Terry Vick was driving eastbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway. They say around the 43-mile marker his vehicle crossed the median, struck a guard rail and struck a concrete abutment before coming to a rest.
According to officials, the cause of Deputy Vick crossing the median is unknown.
The Hopkins County Coroner’s Office pronounced Vick deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.