Kiplee’s brings back employees after receiving relief funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some small businesses that applied for relief funding through the Cares Act are now getting those funds.
The owners at Kiplee’s tell us thanks to the money that they received, they’re now able to bring back all of their employees.
Owner Matt Klees says although they haven’t been able to do dine-in services, they’ve been doing carry out.
However, with less work to do, they had to cut back on employees’ hours. Klee says with this relief funding, they won’t have to do that.
“The best part about the Cares Act money coming in before we get to open up the whole restaurant, is we have a whole staff right now who is almost sole job is deep cleaning the place,” Klee said.
Klee says he wouldn’t be surprised if cleaning regulations became stricter because of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.