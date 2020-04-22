INDOT announces overnight lane closures on US 41, SR 66

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT announces overnight lane closures on US 41 and State Road 66 for sensor installation.
INDOT officials say crews will begin short-term overnight lane closures on or around April 28.
They say these lane closures are scheduled on US 41 between East Baseline Road and Volkman Road from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on April 28.
During this phase on US 41, crews will close the northbound right lane between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., and the southbound right lane from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
INDOT says lane closures on SR 66 between North First Avenue and North Fulton Avenue will take place on April 29 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
They say on SR 66, crews will close the westbound left lane and center median between 8 p.m. to 12 p.m., and the westbound right lane from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Work is expected to be wrapped up by 4 a.m. April 30.
