Indiana COVID-19 deaths up 31, Vanderburgh has 8 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the state coronavirus map.
The map shows 12,438 confirmed positive cases and 661 deaths.
That’s up from 12,097 confirmed positive cases and 630 deaths reported Tuesday.
Locally, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 96 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 69 confirmed positive cases, 9 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 16 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 10 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Watch it live here:
