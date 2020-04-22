Grab-and-go lunches bring smiles to local students, parents

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To those working at one local elementary school, handing out grab-and-go lunches every day is more than just providing food for hungry children.
For some staffers at Oakdale Elementary School, giving free meals to students is the best part of their day.
Cars line up every weekday around 11:30 a.m. outside of Oakdale Elementary in Warrick County.
“We’ll get excited when we see them,” Daynette France, assistant manager of the cafeteria at Oakdale Elementary said. “We’ll do the air hugs - different things like that and then ask them what they’ve been up to.”
School staff hands out more than 500 meals per day to help feed any student under 18-years-old.
“With so much other things they have to worry about, it’s like, ‘Okay, here’s your food,’ - we’re feeding them," France said. “They’ve got something in their bellies because this may be the only meal they get.”
Every car receives not only lunch for that particular day, but breakfast for the following morning too. These pickups make sure that stomachs are full, as well as provide staff the opportunity to check in with students and parents during the pandemic.
“It’s not just about the kid, it’s also about their Mom and Dad," Oakdale Elementary Principal Jamie Pryor said. “We’re a family here at Oakdale, and I want them to know that we’re here and in this together.”
Until the school’s doors open again, teachers and staff will cherish those few seconds they have with their students as they pick up their meals.
“You can tell in their eyes, their passion is just as much as our passion,” Pryor said. “That just completes your day.”
