Family garden feeds many, teaches valuable lessons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh family is saying goodbye to store-bought produce as their vegetable garden grows to new heights.
“I got some books for Christmas about it, cold frames and winter gardening,” Brent Wittenbraker said.
This home garden is filled with tons of options. 5-year-old Crew Wittenbraker gave us a tour.
“This is broccoli and cauliflower, this is um tomato, and that’s carrots,” Crew said.
The garden helps feed not only this family but many others in the community.
“We grow more than we need, so we’ve actually been able to give some to family, to our neighbors, and even the church," Brent said.
Brent is hoping the daily work here will give his boys lessons they’ll carry with them the rest of their lives, like making a profit.
”It teaches them some money skills too, to give them the skills later in life to say we can grow this and sell it and have the money to get seeds and keep it going,” Brent said.
Until it’s time to put those lessons to the test, they’ll be focusing on taste testing the veggies they grow.
3-year-old Ryker Wittenbraker says his favorite is the carrots because they are sweet and good for him.
Crew tells us his favorite are tomatoes.
“They’re really juicy, and I like their seed,” Crew said.
