Evansvillle city leaders working with local businesses on reopening plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of thousands of people throughout the Tri-State are missing some of their favorite Friday night spots with friends and family due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
City leaders are currently working on plans to reopen businesses across Evansville. However, these businesses may look just a little bit different than what customers are used to.
“So maybe instead of the whole family coming in, someone might come in and put their reservation in, and everyone else wait in the car,” Tara Barney, the President and CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber said.
During this statewide closing period, some businesses are using this time to make changes and offer new carry-out services. One of these businesses includes the newly opened Entwined Wine and Cocktail Bar on Main Street.
14 News caught up with the restaurant while employees were installing a food lift. Some of the employees outside said it’s kind of helped them.
One restaurant worker explained the food lift will greatly benefit them when they reopen.
“We were open three weeks and running up and down the stairs was brutal," one employee said.
The City of Evansville is working on ways to help local businesses stay afloat through the Reopen Evansville Task Force. City leaders also launched the Task Force’s official website on Wednesday to provide resources for local business owners.
“A lot of these things exist out there - whether it be the Chamber of Commerce, the Health Department, the State Site,” Steve Schaefer, the Deputy Mayor of Evansville said. “We simply wanted to create a temporary landing page that would be a central source of information.”
The Southwest Indiana Chamber is also sending surveys out to local business owners to find out the ways that COVID-19 has impacted them, and how city officials can help.
“They’re working with their lenders and others to make sure that they are well-prepared to get back to providing a lot of vitality to our community,” Barney said.
