Deaconess provides inside look into hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One hospital in the Tri-State provides an inside look into its daily operations as doctors, nurses and patients continue to battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
14 News toured the Deaconess Health System on Wednesday afternoon - right up to the doors of the COVID-19 unit.
Seven patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 between Deaconess Midtown Hospital and Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville.
While it’s sad and unfortunate that people are sick right now, this number is much lower than initially expected. The anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases has not happened so far in Evansville.
In the meantime, numbers are down in the emergency room as well.
People are staying away for fear of contracting the coronavirus.
Hospital officials took 14 News inside Deaconess Gateway through a special entrance to the emergency room, which was created specifically for the pandemic.
Deaconess Health System President Dr. James Porter told 14 News that emergency room admissions are down from 300 per day to nearly 120 per day.
Porter says because of all the precautions taken at the hospital, their health facilities are among the safest places to be outside your home, so there is no reason to not go to the emergency room.
