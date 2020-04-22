Catholic Charities of Owensboro housing homeless in hotels

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Director of Catholic Charities in Owensboro, Susan Montalvo-Gesser, says it’s hard for homeless shelters to maintain social distancing. She says that’s why Catholic Charities is stepping in.
With $11,000 in funds from Catholic Charities USA and a grant from the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund, they’re sheltering the homeless in two hotels in Owensboro. A dozen people are split between the Wingfield Inn & Suites and the Motel 6.
Montalvo-Gesser says the contingency plan was started to make sure those most vulnerable are not exposed to the virus.
“When you don’t have a home, it makes it really hard to stay healthy at home so that brought to light the fact that in taking care of our brother or sister that’s homeless, we’re really taking care of our whole community," Montalvo-Gesser said. “Because whenever they have to be out and about, that means they’re more likely to contract the disease.”
The director says this is just temporary. She says there are enough shelter funds to last up to six weeks.
Those interested in donating to the fund can click here. Those in need of housing can call 270-683-1545 for English and 270-852-8335 for Spanish.
