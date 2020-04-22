Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sunny start to Wednesday, but clouds will thicken up late this afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 60′s. Much needed showers and thunderstorms arrive tonight and will end late Thursday. Projected rainfall about one inch which will help April’s rainfall deficit of 2.5 inches. The greatest risk for severe weather sets-up south of the area.
Friday, partly sunny with a seasonable temp of 70-degrees. Saturday will bring cooler weather with additional rain and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy conditions with high temps only in the upper 50’s.
