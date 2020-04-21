Western KY jails see decrease in bookings in some jails

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Jailers across western Kentucky have been working for more than a month to try to keep COVID-19 out of the facilities.
Many have tightened up restrictions, such as visitation policies, in order to protect both inmates and workers.
We’re also told law enforcement agencies are loosening who gets sent to jail, following an order from the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
There are more than half a dozen Kentucky jails in our viewing area.
Before the pandemic, a few of those say an average daily booking could reach a dozen, but now that number dropped dramatically.
A quick search of online booking records will show the drop in inmates being booked into some Kentucky jails.
Seven of the nine western Kentucky jails we primarily cover have jails. McLean and Hancock do not.
A couple of the larger jails like Hopkins and Henderson, are each under capacity.
“We know that if it comes into a jail, it will most likely be from either a new inmate bringing it in and introducing it or a staff member or doesn’t know they’re sick," Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said.
Lewis tells us the lower intake numbers are because of an order from the Kentucky Supreme Court.
“Failure to appear, failure to pay fines. That’s something we see quite regularly," Lewis said. "Usually, if you’re failure to appear already, you may not get a bond because you’ve already shown that you won’t show up for court, but failure to appear right now aren’t being arrested, they’re being cited for a court date after May 31.”
While some inmates have likely bonded out, a few of those jails such as Henderson, Union and Webster, only show a couple of inmates still incarcerated since April 14.
“When people are coming in, we’re quarantining everybody as they come in for 14 day periods,” Lewis said.
Jailer Lewis says they’re fortunate to not have an outbreak. Inmates and staff have been given masks and there’s more cleaning and no transports.
Of its 416 beds, about 100 are open. They’re freeing up some cells, allowing for more quarantine space, but that doesn’t mean the beds won’t be used if needed.
“People are still being arrested and anybody who violates the law, and is a danger to others, is going to be removed from the streets," Lewis said. "Law enforcement will make that decision.”
Earlier this month, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said hundreds of select inmates would be eligible for an early release, which has also helped cut down on those numbers.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.