West Side Nut Club to announce donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club will be hosting a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
It will be at 2 p.m.
It’s happening on the front lawn of the Evansville Public Library’s west branch on Franklin Street.
Officials tell us they had to cancel their annual Founders Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During that event, the nut clubbers announce their largest donations back to the community.
At the news conference, they plan to unveil who is getting some funds, as well as discussing how much they’ve given back to the community in the past year.
