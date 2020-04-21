Illinois annouces over 1,500 new cases, no new cases in our area

ILLINOIS. (WFIE) - During his Tuesday update, Gov. Pritzker and his team announced that 1,551 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 119 others have died.
This brings the states confirmed cases to 33,059 and the total COVID-19 related deaths to 1,468.
Locally, we have three people who have tested positive in our Illinois counties with one in Wabash, one in Wayne and the other in White County. On Sunday, health officials with Eygptian Health Department announced the case in White County is a toddler.
