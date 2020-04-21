Senior Send-Off: Mia Turnbaugh

Senior Send-Off: Mia Turnbaugh
By Bethany Miller | April 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 10:36 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 14 Sports Senior Send-Off segment is a chance to give recognition to Tri-State seniors that saw their high school athletic and academic careers cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mia Turnbaugh at Memorial High School is the 17th senior to be recognized.

