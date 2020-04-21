OPD: Man charged with potentially exposing officer to COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been charged with potentially exposing a police officer to coronavirus.
21-year-old Eric Markwell of Owensboro was booked into the Daviess County Jail for trafficking in marijuana, but it’s the smoke he’s accused of blowing into an officer’s face that is the bigger concern.
Officers tell us they were dispatched to the area of Independence and Monohon Avenues on a suspicious individual call.
When they got there they say Markwell appeared to be in possession of several types of drugs. Officers say they found a large amount of marijuana as well as pills.
They believe Markwell was trafficking both substances.
A spokesperson for the Owensboro Police Department says they were taking Markwell into custody, he intentionally blew cigarette smoke into one of the officer’s faces.
They say Markwell blew in the officer’s face and said, “just so you know, I tested positive for the coronavirus.”
Officers have not confirmed that Markwell definitely has the virus, but they say based on his statement and other factors, they believe there’s a good chance that he’s either had COVID-19 or has been exposed to it.
They tell us the officer has not been tested yet, but he is self-quarantining at home.
