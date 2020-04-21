O’Charleys serves lunch to hospital workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local restaurant served lunch to hospital workers Tuesday.
O’Charleys on the eastside of Evansville loaded up food and headed to Deaconess Hospital to feed the workers as part of its Hometown Hero Initiative.
The Hometown Hero Initiative is all about saying thank you to those on the frontline of the coronavirus.
“I think it is a morale boost they know that the community supports them,” service manager Troy Kent said. “We see them walk in here and want to make sure they are being well taken care of.”
The eastside O’ Charleys location plans on doing this as often as they can. Kent says donating food is just one way they can show support for those workers on the frontline.
