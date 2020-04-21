Indiana COVID-19 deaths up 61; Warrick Co. coroner reports two new deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the state coronavirus map.
The map shows 12,097 confirmed positive cases and 630 deaths.
That’s up from 11,686 confirmed positive cases and 569 deaths reported Monday.
Tuesday morning, Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton told us two more residents at Signature Healthcare of Newburgh died Monday evening after testing positive for COVID-19.
She says they were 66 year-old woman and a 90-old-woman.
That makes seven total residents from the facility who have died from the virus.
The map shows one new case in both Vanderburgh and Posey Counties. It shows three new cases in Warrick County.
It does not yet show the two new deaths in Warrick County.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 88 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 69 confirmed positive cases, 7 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 16 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m.
