Hopkins Co. woman shares father’s COVID-19 related death story

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - During the Hopkins County daily live update Tuesday, a Hopkins County woman, Sharon Tyson, shared a personal story of her father’s COVID-19 related death. She says she hopes by sharing her story, others will stay home.
“Morning,” said Tyson during the daily live briefing. "I ask if you’re a praying person, I ask that you say a prayer that I get through what I have to say about my father, who passed away on April 9th, from COVID-19.”
She proceeded to tell the story of her 80-year-old father Joseph Tyson.
She says before he had COVID-19, he had several other co-morbid conditions but got over those. She says then they had to put him in a healthcare facility to get stronger.
Sharon tells us she thought her father was going to be able to eventually come home. That was until he was admitted to the hospital. She says he said he couldn’t even taste his food.
“I became concerned then when he told me that, that this is probably COVID," Sharon said. "And sure enough he coded. . .”
Sharon said when he died, family members held a drive-by service. She also said that during a visit to his gravesite, his date of death was recently put on his headstone.
In sharing her story, she says she hopes people get the message to stay home.
“You can feel fine," said Sharon. "You and I feel fine right now. But like I said, this is the second time I’ve been out in public, and, I’m kind of like, I’ll go back home and self-isolate again and do what I’m supposed to do and make that sacrifice.”
For more Coronavirus coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.