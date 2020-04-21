Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen’s rehabilitation process from a shoulder injury looks much different because of the coronavirus. He is one of many college football players who have limited access to equipment and one-on-one consultation. Some experts say those issues could lengthen recovery times and put athletes at risk for re-injury. Many schools are outsourcing the care of their athletes, and much of their rehab is being done at home. Physical therapists and trainers have limited access to the players and must practice social distancing measures when they interact.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teams are struggling to stay afloat during NASCAR's coronavirus shutdown. The series is racing to be the first professional league competing as the country begins to re-open. NASCAR has so far postponed eight events but isn't structured to withstand any sort of shutdown. The teams are struggling and NASCAR is working with states to run races without fans. The governors of Florida and Texas have both said NASCAR is welcome. State lawmakers in North Carolina want Charlotte Motor Speedway to host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26 as planned.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts still have last year's starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, on the roster. And they added this year's starter, Philip Rivers, in free agency. But general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich still may be in the market for a quarterback on draft weekend. Brissett and Rivers each have one-year contracts. But Brissett has failed twice to get Indy into the playoffs, and even the 38-year-old Rivers acknowledges his career is winding down. So if the Colts can find a long-term solution with one of their two second-round picks, they might take Andrew Luck's long-term successor.