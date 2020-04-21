Henderson woman shares story of recovery from COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A few weeks ago we told you about Cynthia Nunn.
At the time she was at home battling COVID-19, but on Tuesday, she has recovered and life is back to normal.
For Cynthia Nunn and her family, being back at full health sounds pretty good.
“It is a little different now just readjusting to normal life. What’s normal? I don’t know! But normal, being able to leave the house and get groceries if I need to,” Cynthia said.
She’s been COVID-free for over a week now, and the rest of her family has completed their quarantine.
“Before we knew she had it, we slept in the same bed, and we always give each other a kiss before we leave the house, that kind of thing, so yeah, I assumed I would get it,” said Ryan, Cynthia’s husband.
Cynthia looks forward to going back to work at Deaconess Women’s Hospital where there have been discussions about letting her work with other coronavirus patients.
“I feel like that would give me the opportunity to really relate, to get on their scale, to level with them, to help them understand, maybe even bring peace and hope that, ‘Hey, you know, I was able to come through this',” Nunn said.
No matter where her next journey takes her, both her and Ryan are thankful for those that helped them.
“Sometimes we forget how fortunate we are, and this happened, and man, they showed up," Cynthia said. "We felt extremely fortunate.”
“Really, I think we’ll come out of this as a stronger family unit than we were coming into it," Ryan said. "We have a unique opportunity coming out of something tragic, and to have kind of, hope-filled families. I think that could be a cool opportunity for us all.”
Cynthia tells us her heart goes out to all of those who did not make it through COVID-19. She hopes her story will offer hope to those might need it at this time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.