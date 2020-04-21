Health officials start antibody testing to see if patients have COVID-19

RICHLAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials are starting to use antibody testing to determine if patients are suffering from COVID-19. The test can also show if you have had the disease and recovered.
Two weeks ago, the team at Richland Family Practice started doing research on antibody testing, and on Friday, the practice did 18 tests.
The antibody test is a blood draw that is mixed with a solution and placed on a stick. After 15 minutes, the test determines if the patient has tested positive for IGG, IGM, or neither.
If someone tests positive for IGG, it means that they had COVID-19 but have recovered from it.
If they test positive for IGM, they are currently experiencing symptoms due to COVID-19.
“We like them to probably try to wait at least five to seven days from the onset to be able to even test to see if they do have antibodies against the disease," said Nurse Practitioner Robin Strahl. “So it doesn’t test for the disease itself, it tests your body’s reaction to the disease.”
Robin Strahl says this test is perfect for people who have essential jobs, and need to know quickly if they have recovered from COVID-19.
The practice has had several people test positive for COVID-19 through an antibody test, but not through a swab test.
“At the hospital, we’ve had patients that were tested two to three times, and it took that third time before their nasal swab showed positive even though they had symptoms the whole time," Strahl said. “It’s not that one test is better than the other, they test for different things. I just think that to error is human, so not everything is going to be 100 percent.”
There is a lot of controversy surrounding the antibody test, some Health officials want to wait until they know more about test’s accuracy before allowing positive test results to affect official data.
Strahl tells us antibody testing has been deemed 94 percent effective by a study done at Stanford, but now that more tests are being produced and used all over the U.S., that percentage could change.
Richland Family Practice has recently ordered more antibody tests and will continue to test patients with the nasal swab as well.
