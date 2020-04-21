Halie Fain earns State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -In an effort to honor the achievements of exceptional student-athletes, the Missouri Valley Conference has created the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award. Ten student-athletes have been named by Commissioner Doug Elgin as the honorees for the 2019-20 Spring season.
Representing the Purple Aces is junior softball player Halie Fain. In the classroom, Fain has performed at an exceptional level, standing with a 3.77 GPA as a Neuroscience major. She is a 2-time NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete.
Fain has also contributed a great deal of time to the community. Organizations she has worked with include: BGRA Habitat, GCHS Softball Camp, Ace Race, Boo at the Zoo, UE International Bazaar, Toys for Tots, Sayre Christian Village, Night of Memories, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Walk, Bridal Expo and the Evansville Rescue Mission Race.
On the field, Fain is one of the most dangerous baserunners in the MVC. She finished the 2020 season ranked second in the league as she converted 14 of her 16 stolen base attempts. Fain made 10 starts this season while seeing action in 22 games. She batted .269.
In order to be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, must demonstrate good citizenship through good sportsmanship and significant community service, and must participate in a sport, during the season of recognition. The Valley will recognize 10 student-athletes three times annually (fall, winter, spring), for a total of 30 honorees. Institutions select their State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award honorees.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
