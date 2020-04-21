Evansville Regional Airport gets nearly $19M in Federal money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Airport is receiving roughly $19 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT).
Restrictions on non-essential travel are causing fewer people to use to the airport, but now this money is going to help them out.
“I don’t expect the plane to be very full out of Evansville or Atlanta,” said Glenn Heseman, an Evansville resident.
Empty airports used to be a rare sight, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the new norm.
“I don’t know what the new normal will be or when it will happen,” Heseman tells us.
The airport parking is lot bare, rental car lots are full, and there are none of those frustrating long lines at the check-in counter.
”We’re headed down to Ft. Meyers Florida," Heseman said.
68-year-old Glenn Heseman and his 73-year-old wife, Judy, are among a handful of people using the Evansville Regional Airport.
Fewer travelers means less money for airlines and airports. This is where the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act comes into play. The act is providing money to airports making up for financial losses.
The Evansville Regional Airport just received roughly $19 million from it.
“As the economy gets back up and running again, people are going to be flying more,” Heseman said.
The Hesemans are remaining hopeful that travel gets back to normal soon. And so are Evansville airport officials, who say their passenger traffic is down roughly 96 percent compared to this time last year.
”I think we’ll see more air travel in May and going forward,” Heseman said.
Airport officials say the next step is to continue working with the Federal Aviation Administration on finalizing this process.
