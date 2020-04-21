Deputies: Owensboro man arrested after drunken chase in stolen truck

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing several charges after deputies say they were led on a chase around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say there was a report of a stolen truck a few hours before, and it was spotted on W. Parrish Ave.
They say the truck was swerving all over the road, and deputies tried to pull the driver over.
They say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Cameron, wouldn’t stop.
Deputies chased him for about a mile before they say he crashed into a tree and a light pole at Bosley Road.
Deputies say he took off running, but was found hiding behind a trash bin. An OPD K-9 helped find him.
They say stolen property was also found in the stolen truck.
Charges include fleeing and driving under the influence.
A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.
