Daviess County seniors fear missing end of year traditions

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - The unexpected pause to in-person learning back in March means the class of 2020 will miss out on big milestones like prom and graduation.
Daviess County High School students Kamrin Kirby and Dana Ford were enjoying their senior year, going to events like homecoming and sports outings until everything came to a halt.
“Graduation, you look forward to that ever since your little, and it just doesn’t happen," said Kamrin Kirby.
DCHS students were prepared to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas next month. However, COVID-19 quickly changed things.
“You’ve grown up, and you’ve worked so hard for this one moment out of your entire school career, and it kind of gets taken away from you," said Dana Ford.
In a conference call Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that public schools will not reopen for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, adding that there will likely be no in-person graduations or proms.
“It’s very disheartening and the other day, that’s when it really hit me, whenever we were putting her cap and gown on," said Tammy Kirby, Kamrin’s mom.
Tammy graduated from Daviess County in 1992. She says she’s sad her daughter won’t get the same experience.
“Of course, graduation was the main thing that I was really wanting, everyone wants their child to experience," Tammy said.
Dana’s mom Wendy says while it’s an unusual time, she’s found a silver lining.
“I’m really cherishing the time that she’s actually home with me right now, and I am absorbing all of that time right now because I know that she’s gonna be gone before long," Wendy said.
Both Kamrin and Dana say they’re making the best of what’s left of senior year.
“I wanna say thank you to my entire school and all my friends, and thank you Daviess County for giving me the best memories and friends that I could ever have," Dana said.
Daviess County Public School officials have not officially canceled graduation. Right now, they’re taking suggestions from students on other ways to carry out the ceremony.
