COVID-19 drive-thru testing opens at Madisonville Krogers

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Madisonville. It’s part of Governor Andy Beshear’s initiative to expand Kentucky wide testing.
It’s set up at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Several medical workers are there to perform the tests. Kentucky State Police Troopers are also on the scene helping out.
County officials say they hope about 1,000 people will be tested over the next few days.
Officials say in order to get tested, you must be a healthcare worker, first responder, 65 or older and you must be showing symptoms.
The site will be open until 5:30 today. It will re-open tomorrow morning at 8:30.
