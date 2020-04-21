Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front swept out the predawn rain with lows dropping into the lower 50′s. Sunny, breezy, and cooler today as high temps drop into the lower 60′s. Tonight, clear and colder with lows sinking into the upper 30’s.
A sunny start to Wednesday, but clouds will thicken up late in afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 60′s. Much needed showers and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night and will end late Thursday. The greatest risk for severe weather sets-up south of the area. Projected rainfall near one inch.
