71-year-old Owensboro man makes miraculous recovery from COVID-19

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is now being referred to as “Miracle Mike” after making a miraculous recovery from COVID-19.
71-year-old Michael Roberts is a father, a husband and now a COVID-19 fighter.
“It made him cough a lot, and that just got worse and worse in a very short period of time," said Cassandra Roberts, Michael Roberts’ daughter.
Cassandra said this battle started more than a month ago for her dad, one they weren’t sure they were going to win at times.
“He obviously wasn’t getting better, and they just said, I mean it was ‘Boom. Get into the hospital, drop everything that you’re doing. Go now!'” Cassandra said.
Cassandra tells us that trip to the hospital went from bad to worse for her dad.
“He would be sedated, and put him on a ventilator so that the ventilator could do the work while his body and his lungs healed,” she said.
At one point, Michael’s oxygen levels were only at 20 percent, and the ventilator was doing the rest of the work.
Through his fight, he said he found the strength to keep fighting thanks to his healthcare workers and family.
“The medical facilities that were in place to take care of me when I didn’t even know I needed taken care of," Micheal said.
At 71, he said he still has a lot of living left to do, and it wasn’t something he says was going to take him down easily.
“My willingness, or perhaps my stubbornness at this point in time to accept anything less than a total return to normalcy," Michael said.
That’s why his family calls him, “Miracle Mike.”
It’s these stories that we want to share with the community. Stories of hope and recovery during this pandemic. If this is something that has impacted your loved ones, we would love to share their journey as well. You can email Chellsie Parker at chellsie.parker@14wfie.com.
